Eckville groups getting grant money from Lacombe County

Four groups in Eckville will be recipients of funding from Lacombe County after council approved a series of ongoing and one-time funding requests, Nov. 24.

Eckville and Community Youth Society with receive $2,500 and Eckville Recreation Board will get $2,000 for its summer camp activities for 2023. This is through ongoing annual FCSS grants which totalled more the $68,000 to various groups in the county.

Through the same grant, Eckville and Area Children’s Playgroup will receive $1,000 of the nearly $14,000 allotted.

Council also approved funds to support the operation of historical, cultural, tourism and visitor information facilities and services for 2023. Eckville and District Historical Society received $2,200 of the $138,000 in grants.

Lacombe County council meets again Dec. 8.