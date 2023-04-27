Ecole Fox Run school is gearing up to host the Alberta Francophone Games

Approximately 550 students from 60 different schools will be coming to participate in the games

Ecole Fox Run school will be hosting the Alberta Fancophone Games from May 12-14. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)

Ecole Fox Run school is preparing to host the Alberta Francophone Games where approximately 550 students from 60 different schools will be coming to participate in May and staying at the school.

Fox Run school received the opportunity to host the games after being approached by the Federation du sport francophone de l’Alberta (FSFA) in 2019, French Immersions Learning Services Coordinator for the Chinook’s Edge School Division Marrie-Astrid Detharet said.

The games act as a cultural event for all French-speaking Albertans and allow the students to practice French in an extra-curricular environment.

“We are so excited to provide students with this opportunity to use their French language skills in an authentic setting, as we celebrate the French language and culture.”

The games involve students in grades 7-12 competing in various athletic and artistic components from around the province.

“Students will compete in badminton, soccer, volleyball, basketball, kinball, music, visual arts and culinary arts,” Detharet said.

“There will be certified referees to officiate each sport. For the artistic events, participants are judged by panels formed by our partners CAVA (Centre d’Art Visuel de l’Alberta), CDM (Centre de développement musical), and La French Taste inc.”

For the Francophone games, Detharet is co-chairing alongside grade 7 French Immersion teacher Racquel Fielder.

“I think this is a great opportunity for our students. It’s so important to show them the language doesn’t just occur in the four walls of our classrooms – it is a way of learning together that opens unique opportunities for their future,” Detharet said

Deputy Mayor Tim Mearns will be in attendance for the opening ceremonies on May 12 when the torch is lit to commemorate the launch of the games.

