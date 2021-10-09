UPDATE: Two Wetaskiwin students dead, three in serious condition after fatal accident

RCMP continue to investigate fatal collision that took place October 8.

UPDATE — The single vehicle collision occurred on Highway 814 and Township Road 475, north of Wetaskiwin. There were five occupants of the vehicle.

As a result of the collision there were two fatalities and the other three occupants of the vehicle were transported by STARS Air Ambulance to an Edmonton area hospital.

All five occupants were Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools students.

The three individuals that were transported to hospital are in serious but stable condition.

Saturday Oct. 9, 2021 WRPS released a statement on their website about the accident, “it is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community.”

“This loss will raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school division, especially for our students.”

“We are saddened by the loss of two students to our community and our condolences go out to our impacted families.”

The two students who tragically passed have been confirmed by WRPS as Grade 12 students from Wetaskiwin Composite High School.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is still ongoing. The cause of the collision has not yet been determined.

More to come…

This story has been updated to include statements from Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools.



shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca

