Fifth annual War on the Shore tournament happening soon

The War on the Shore tournament will be from May 5 to 7th with 20 teams signed up to participate

The fifth annual War on the Shore lacrosse tournament will be happening in Sylvan Lake from May 5-7.

Preparations for the tournament are already well underway with the process of finding sponsors beginning in January, Tournament Director Jennelle Siegle told Sylvan Lake News.

“In January I spent a few days going around to local businesses looking for sponsorships with the help of two of our U15 girls. The tournament committee made up of parents of our local players started helping with other preparations for the tournament last week.”

The four local teams made up of youth from Sylvan Lake and the surrounding areas aged 10 to 14 years old from the U11, U13 and U15 divisions will be taking part in the tournament as well as 16 away teams, Siegle said.

“We have 16 away teams attending this year and they are coming from Edmonton, St. Albert, Leduc, Beaumont, Calgary, Strathmore and Rockywiew.”

This year the tournament will take place at the NexSource Centre using both arenas, Siegle said.

“We have many sponsors from our community who help to make our tournament possible and we are fortunate enough to have a sponsor for each arena this year. Border Paving for Arena one where the younger teams will play and Tsunami Water Solutions Ltd is the sponsor for Arena two where the older teams will play.”

Over the last few years hosting the tournament has encouraged more people to find out and try lacrosse, Siegle said.

“This tournament brings together the members of our community to learn about the sport and helps to encourage youth to join or at least try it.”

Tournaments like this also help to bring people to the community, Siegle said.

“The tournament brings teams and their families from all over Alberta to enjoy our town for a weekend and experience all that Sylvan Lake has to offer.”

The first game for the tournament will be on Friday, May 5 at 4 p.m. with medal games on Sunday, May 7.

