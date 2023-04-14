Film Society screening Oscar-nominated Triangle of Sadness in Sylvan Lake

Triangle of Sadness will be the final film of the season before the society returns in September

The award-winning comedy “Triangle of Sadness” will be the final film shown by the Sylvan Lake Film Society this season before the society returns in September. Supplied photo

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s Film Society will be returning with their final film of the season after the success of the showing of The Whale.

Success for the Film Society is based on how many people attended and the feedback given from the participants, library head programmer Corrie Brown said.

“The Whale was our best-attended film in the history of the Film Society. Movies have always been on of my biggest passions, and I was so excited. and humbled to see the turnout for last month’s film screening.”

Despite the name, the movie pick for this month Triangle of Sadness, is meant to be a satirical comedy, Brown said.

“We are looking forward to having something with a little more humour, even black humour, after our showing of The Whale.”

Triangle of Sadness stars Woody Harrelson, Thobias Thorwid, and Charlbi Dean. The film was an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) which is said to turn social hierarchy upside down, revealing the poor relationship between power and beauty, with a setting on a luxury cruise full of fools, Brown said.

“Movies are for everyone, and we do our best to bring in unique, powerful, and timely films for our community to explore and discuss.”

After April’s screening there will be a hiatus until September with two final films for the year which will be chosen from the fall release schedule from Film Circuit, Brown said.

“We will make our selections for the fall films then.”

The screening for Triangle of Sadness will be at 7 p.m. on April 24 at Landmark Cinemas with tickets available to purchase for $10 at the library or with cash at the door.

“I am excited to see the Film Society grow, and hope to connect and resonate with more people with each film. There really is nothing like watching a movie on the big screen.”

