Furry solution to a cold snap: Rimbey dogs enjoy indoor play at Co-operators Agrim Centre

Rimbey Co-operators Agrim Centre opened its doors to a different kind of pet owner this winter. With the cold snap that took over central Alberta last week, general manager Tammy Burns said that the facility was idle as riders avoided the chill.

In an effort to have the building be put to good use, Burns came up with the idea to host an indoor dog playtime. With frigid temperatures making for dangerous exercise conditions outside for both humans and their four legged friends Burns wanted to let local pet owners to take advantage of the heated space to give their dogs a chance to stretch their legs.

“Its getting people in our facility that don’t typically come in,” said Burns. “Why are we not opening up the doors to something different?”

The indoor dog exercise bookings were set over two days, Jan. 6 and Jan.7, 2022 at the Agrim Centre from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Last year Burns held a similar event at the centre and saw dog owners not only from Rimbey, but other central Alberta towns including Sylvan Lake come and use the space.

Burns says that the majority of people came in with their dogs after work and that over the two days about 20 dogs used the space to exercise. All dogs were to be leashed to enter and exit the building and dog owners were to sign in at the office upon arrival, however, the indoor playtime was free for any wishing to participate.

This is something Burns says she would do again if the weather takes another turn for the worse.