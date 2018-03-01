Heavy snowfall warning issued for much of central Alberta

Environment Canada warns that 10 to 20 cm of snow is expected by Sunday

For those who like snow, this weekend is expected to bring quite a bit.

Environment Canada issued warnings for much of central Alberta that 10 t0 20 cm of snow is expected to fall by Sunday.

The warning comes after Environment Canada confirmed that Thursday morning a strong low pressure system off the Pacific will begin bringing show into parts of western Alberta.

“As the system moves slowly eastward, it will spread snow to the region. By the time snow ends on Sunday, 10 to 20 cm of new snow is expected,” states the release.

With this rapidly moving snow, it could make travelling difficult in some locations, which can also impact rush hour traffic in the cities. “If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

A look at 511 Alberta highway cameras in Banff and Canmore mid-morning showed relatively clear roads, however, that’s expected to change.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.