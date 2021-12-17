File photo

Impaired driver arrested after Leduc RCMP officer dragged by vehicle

The officer was taken to a local area hospital where they were treated for minor injuries

Leduc RCMP Integrated Traffic unit has charged a male after an RCMP officer was dragged during a check-stop in Leduc, Alta., on Dec. 15, 2021.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. December 15, officers of the Leduc RCMP Integrated Traffic Unit were conducting check-stops in the area of Discovery Way and 50 Ave in Leduc.

An RCMP officer approached a vehicle, advised the 48-year-old male driver of the Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) requirement and the driver refused.

The officer attempted to arrest the driver who refused to exit the vehicle. The driver drove away in an attempt to flee which resulted in the officer being dragged approximately 300 metres.

At that time a civilian vehicle pulled in front of the fleeing vehicle forcing the suspect to stop.

The officer was able to free himself and arrested the male suspect with the assistance of additional members of Leduc RCMP Integrated Traffic unit and the civilian.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) attended the scene and assessed the suspect and officer on scene. The suspect was released on scene into police custody and the officer was taken to a local area hospital where they were treated for minor injuries.

The officer has since been released from hospital.

“This was a situation where the actions of the suspect posed a risk to both our officer and the public,” says Corp. David Brosinsky.

“The public is not obligated to assist police as it may pose a risk to their safety, but we are thankful for the assistance from the civilian who stopped and aided our officer in the successful apprehension of the suspect.”

David William Foxwell from Surrey B.C., is facing the following charges:

• Operation while impaired;

• Refusal to comply with demand;

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

• Resisting a peace officer x2;

• Assault on police officer causing bodily harm;

• And failure to stop at an intersection.

Following a judicial hearing Foxwell was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in Leduc provincial court on Jan. 22, 2022.


