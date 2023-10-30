Inclement weather creates construction delay in Sylvan Lake

Work on the 50 Avenue Redevelopment project is expected to continue into mid-November

The 50 Avenue Redevelopment project is set to continue into mid-November after facing delays due to inclement weather. (photo from the Engage Sylvan Lake website)

Rain and snowfall over the last week have caused construction delays for the 50 Ave. Redevelopment project.

Because of the weather work that was scheduled to be done was not able to get finished, manager of engineering Eric Boudreau said.

“We could not pave the roadway and finish the underground work as we originally planned.”

However, while the delay has caused some issues the road will still be able to be paved, he added.

“We are paving 50 Ave. between 49 St. and 47 St. the week of Oct. 30. Any other work that must excavate the roadway will not be paved.”

For the areas that can’t be paved asphalt millings will be used to seal the top for the winter season, Boudreau said.

“Asphalt millings are made of recycled roadway asphalt ground up to the size of small gravel. The millings still have some of the properties of the asphalt roadway: it sticks together extremely well, it seals the surface, and it won’t wash out or pothole as easily as gravel”

Construction for the project will stop once all underground mains are installed to the west side of 50 St, all underground building services that are within 50 Ave. are repaired, concrete needed for sidewalk access to residents and businesses is complete and the roadway is paved.

“The area is also made safe for the winter season by removing any tripping hazards or making property repairs before the construction season ends,” Boudreau said.

Tasks for the remainder of this year’s construction season are expected to be completed by mid-November.

Work will then resume on the project in 2024.

More information on the project is available to view on the Engage Sylvan Lake website. (engage.sylvanlake.ca/50-avenue-redevelopment)

