Indigenous operated businesses were recognized in this years Sylvan Lake business awards

The Sylvan Lake Business Awards will be on Oct. 21. (photo from the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce Facebook page)

This year the Sylvan Lake Business Awards has a new category recognizing Indigenous operated businesses within the community.

For the Indigenous Business of the Year award four businesses were finalists including Schwab’s Custom Ltd. and Let Them Play Apparel.

For the finalists, the recognition is an exciting surprise.

“It’s always a surprise, but we love to represent our heritage,” owner of Schwab’s Custom Ltd. Mike Schwab said.

“I’m very excited to be nominated for the Indigenous Business of the Year I have been putting my heart and soul into this business and it’s my pride and joy. If I can inspire any indigenous person to go out and achieve her dreams I feel I have done my job and that is the true success of being nominated and given some recognition in our community,” owner of Let Them Play Apparel Tracey Grienke said.

Having this new category incorporated into the business awards this year is very important Grienke said.

“I feel it will encourage other Indigenous women to see that they can achieve anything and inspire them to go and do it. I feel the Indigenous community needs some encouragement and there are so many people just trying to survive and heal.”

“Truth and Reconciliation has given many Indigenous people a bit of peace where they feel more accepted in society and feel many more Canadians will understand the Indigenous community and may be more empathetic to the stigmatism surrounding the Indigenous people and understand why so many are struggling,” she added.

“I believe that it is a great thing to have any city show appreciation for the Indigenous community and businesses,” Schwab said.

Learning more about Indigenous culture and the history of Indigenous people in Canada is important as well, Grienke said.

“Take a free course online course from the University of Alberta called Indigenous Canada. It provides so many learning resources about Canada and its Indigenous people. Starting from the fur trade in Canada to our problems with our Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) in Canada.”

“This course will really help you learn about the beautiful indigenous culture and the healing we are going through,” she added.

Let Them Play Apparel is a business that was started to help educate people about Indigenous culture through T-shirts, Grienke said.

“I feel all my T-shirts are making people talk and hopefully make people want to learn more about the topics and some Canadian history.”

Schwab is a residential and commercial contractor who does renovations through his company.

“I see more crews and more work representing our great community,” he said.

Other finalists in the category include Fonda’s Plumbing and Heating and Chief’s Pub and Eatery.

The winner for the award will be announced at the Sylvan Lake Business Awards which will be held on Oct. 21 at the Wellness and Community Centre.

