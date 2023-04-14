Installment process for non-traditional crosswalks formalized in updated policy

The Town of Sylvan Lake has updated its roadway marking policy to include new rules around non-traditional crosswalks and walkway markings such as pride crosswalks.

While pride crosswalks were installed in front of the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library back in 2019 the policy will now help to better clarify the process, Mayor Megan Hanson said.

“This policy will formalize the process used by organizations to request the installation of a non-traditional crosswalk.”

A key value for Sylvan Lake is diversity and inclusion, Hanson said.

“This policy is one way we are supporting that vision by allowing various groups and organizations in our community to bring colour and life to our streets with a non-traditional crosswalk. In the supporting documents there were many examples from other communities and I look forward to seeing vibrant art added to our streets through this policy.”

In order to submit an application to install a non-traditional crosswalk a number of steps need to be followed, Hanson said.

“A request needs to be made in writing to the town’s culture coordinator that includes a drawing, concept and proposed location. The town will then review the application and if favourable a recommendation would be made to council for consideration.”

If the application is approved by the town there are additional steps.

“The town provides a quote to the applicant for paint, stencils and labour to install and annually repaint the crosswalk as installation will be done by the town. With all costs of the installation being the responsibility of the applicant.”

A non-traditional crosswalk zone was also created on 49th Ave. and 50th Ave. near the library and the NexSource centre, Hanson said.

