Lacombe County approves bylaw amendments to address encroachments

A public hearing for the bylaw was held during the county council meeting on Sept. 14

A photo from the Lacombe County agenda for the Sept. 14 meeting showing the area to be rezoned. (photo from the Lacombe County agenda)

Lacombe County approved a bylaw to address the encroachments of residential improvements on adjoining agricultural lands during the meeting on Sept. 14.

The request for amending the bylaw was made on behalf of the property owners by Bemoco Land Surveying Ltd. in order to facilitate a boundary adjustment subdivision to add five segments to lots 26, 27 and 31 with a total subject rezoning area totalling 0.218 hectares.

“The rezoning area contains many residential yard site encroachments such as gardens, pathways, accessory building and fire pits placed on the property by five adjacent Kuusamo Krest landowners,” county staff said.

“These lands are not utilizable for contiguous cultivation with the remainder of the quarter section due to these encroachments, the area’s steep slope and the area’s proximity to the adjacent residential lots,” the staff added.

The lands subject to the rezoning were identified for use as lower-density residential development in the Sylvan Lake Inter municipal Development plan and the Sylvan Lake Area Structure plan.

“No policies in either plan pertain to rezoning for boundary adjustments of existing residential lots,” county staff said.

No new lots are expected to be created because of the rezoning either,” the county staff added.

“Since no new lots will be created from the proposed rezoning, the county does not require the applicant to enter into a development agreement prior to third reading.”

During the meeting a public hearing was held where a letter was received from one of the land owners who was impacted by the encroachment, Norm Schultheis.

“We seek to purchase and maintain a permanent buffer at the backs of our property between ourselves and the existing farmlands. On this buffer we will continue to maintain weed control, primarily through regular mowing,” Schultheis said.

“Having this buffer will mitigate herbicide/pesticide drift onto our lands. It will also allow us to continue to bolster, maintain and control snowmelt drainage as it passes through and around our properties from the upslope farmlands,” he added.

Lacombe County also heard that the Summer Villages of Sylvan Lake had no comments, Telus Communication Inc. had no objection and Red Deer County commented that it did not have any concerns in regards to the application during the public hearing.

No one was opposed to the bylaw, planning services director Dale Freitag said.

“There was no opposition to the bylaw and the only public letter was on behalf of the residents wishing to resolve the encroachment. Council had no comments and passed the bylaw.”

@sarahbaker

sarah.baker@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lacombe countysylvanlake