Lacombe County hopes to request meeting with Minister Devin Dreeshen

During the meeting the county will bring up roadways county members have brought up concerns about

Members of the Lacombe County council are planning to request to meet with the minister of transportation and economic corridors Devin Dreeshen on Nov. 9 during the 2023 Fall RMA Convention in Edmonton.

During the meeting, the county hopes to ask questions regarding the completion and reconstruction of some of the roadways within the county.

The specific roadways being asked about were decided on by the county due to comments and concerns received by county residents, communications coordinator Nicole Plewis said.

“Lacombe County keeps a close eye on traffic trends in the county, especially if there is a safety concern.”

With some of the concerns being in regard to the numbered Highways the province is the one responsible, Plewis said.

“The province is responsible for all numbered Highways such as the 12, 597, 2A and it’s our job to communicate those concerns with the appropriate minister.”

One of the main roadways the county is planning to focus on asking about is the reconstruction and paving of Highway 604 from Range Road 272 west to Highway 792.

“The reconstruction and paving not only will complete the connection from Highway 2 to the east side of Gull Lake but it also addresses the concerns expressed by area residents and businesses as it can quickly deteriorate as a result of inclement weather and high usage,” she said.

Other issues Lacombe County hopes to talk to Dreeshen about include the South Shore Line of the Sylvan Lake Regional Wastewater Commission and the traffic circle on Highway 11 at the entrance to Eckville.

For the county being able to ask these questions is important.

“Like all municipalities the county is the closest level of government to the residents and it’s important for us to make sure the needs of our residents and businesses are being voiced and advocated for,” Plewis said.

