Lacombe County is working with the Summer Village of Sunbreaker Cove to repave Range Road 2-2

The draft memorandum of understanding is expected to be presented to Council in October or November

A draft memorandum of understanding in regard to the cost-sharing of repaving Range Road 2-2 between Lacombe County and the Summer Village of Sunbreaker Cove is currently being prepared.

Having this document finished is important in order to confirm the funding commitments from each of the municipalities, Manager of Corporate Services for Lacombe County Tim Timmons said.

“The Summer Village of Sunbreaker Cove and the Lacombe County Intermunicipal Collaboration Framework (ICF) Committee met on July 25 to formally discuss this issue and other matters of mutual interest and was supportive, subject to approval of the respective councils and the execution of a memorandum of understanding to cost-share this project.”

“The current proposal is for an equal 50/50 cost-share,” he added.

The re-pavement of Range Road 2-2 is important to both the Summer Village of Sunbreaker Cove and Lacombe County, Timmons said.

“We are committed to providing quality road infrastructure for our residents and the travelling public and are working in a collaborative manner to ensure this.

The draft memorandum of understanding is expected to be presented to the Lacombe County Council during a meeting in October or November of this year.

Repaving of the road is expected to begin in 2025.

@sarahbaker

sarah.baker@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Lacombe countysylvanlake