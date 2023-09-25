Lacombe County makes grant request of $123,000

Lacombe County approved the request to apply for the Watershed Resilience and Restoration Program grant in the amount of $123,000 during the county council meeting on Sept. 14.

The application made by the county consists of four main components, environmental coordinator Jordan Nakonechny said.

“Components include a wetland and riparian health assessment along three kilometres of shoreline on the east side of Gull Lake, a natural asset inventory of the Gull Lake watershed, the establishment of fixed photograph points with interpretative signage and the hosting of a Lacombe County bioblitz with collaboration from other non-governmental environmental organizations.”

The fixed photograph points will be placed in strategic locations which are most utilized by the public around the recreations lakes, he added.

“The points will consist of a phone guide on a post, which will allow individuals to place their phone in and take consistent photos. The post will contain a placard with instructions on how to take a consistent photo and how to submit captured photos to the county through an online web portal.”

The photos from the fixed photograph points can then be used to make a time-lapse showing changes in the lake, Nakonechny said.

“Once photos are received, County staff will compile photos over multiple years to develop time-lapse reels of the changes in the lakes through the crowd-sourced data. The County will be looking to collaborate with adjacent municipalities to maximize the number of photograph points around the lakes.”

For the county it was important to apply for this grant as the county holds over 604 acres of waterfront environmental reserves around Buffalo, Gull, Lacombe and Sylvan Lake, Nakonechny said.

“As the holder of these lands, Lacombe County strives for the preservation and enhancement of these critical riparian areas to benefit the environment and public through ecological services, such water filtration, nutrient absorption, and water retention.”

There is a need to manage the county’s reserve lands carefully to provide benefits for existing and future residents of the county and the general public, he said.

“The public may utilize these lands for passive recreation, such as hiking, and lake access. However, public input, involvement, and cooperation will be critical for appropriate management and enhancement of the reserve lands.”

Engaging with residents about these topics is very important, Nakonechny added.

“Lacombe County hopes to engage with residents and the public in meaningful conversation and education opportunities regarding the preservation of riparian lands and the topic of varying lake levels in light of drought and flood events.”

More information on whether the county’s request gets approved or not will come at a later date.

Lacombe county