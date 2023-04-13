Landmark Cinemas is fundraising for Kids Help Phone

Landmark Cinemas has been partnering with Kids Help Phone since 2006

Landmark Cinemas in Sylvan Lake is taking part in the company’s initiative raising money for Kids Help Phone. As part of the initiative people who donate can be recognized with the Movie Lovers Care Wall. (photo provided from the Landmark Cinemas Sylvan Lake Facebook page)

Landmark Cinemas in Sylvan Lake is currently taking part in the company’s initiative by raising money for Kids Help Phone

Marketing and Promotions Manager Ashley Kruger told Sylvan Lake News so far the Sylvan Lake area has been doing well in raising funds for the initiative.

“The initiative has been doing really well in the Sylvan Lake area, overall across the country we have seen our guests really support Kids Help Phone.”

Landmark Cinemas began its partnership with Kids Help Phone back in 2006 and formally became a national sponsor around 10 years ago, Kruger said.

“Landmark Cinemas is currently one of the national sponsors of the Kids Help Phone Walk So Kids Can Talk initiative which has been our primary method of partnership.”

Landmark’s participation in partnering with Kids Help Phone is something that was inspired by the crew members, Kruger said.

“The majority of our cast and crew are in that window of youth up to the age of 24 which can utilize Kids Help Phone. Our crew members love seeing us support their friends and our youth guests and they also know that they can take advantage of the services our partnership supplies.”

For the fundraising there are a couple of different phases, she said.

“Our primary window of fundraising is March through May. So in March we donated a dollar from every snack pack and theatre ticket sold to Kids Help Phone which was our first initiative of the year. This month all of our theatres across the country are accepting donations to Kids Help Phone and we have name bubbles that we are adding to our Movie Lovers Care Wall which gives individuals recognition for supporting Kids Help Phone.”

The next part of the initiative is Super Saturday, Kruger said.

“On Saturday, April 22 with every donation made we’re going to be inviting our movie lovers to spin our prize wheel which is going to include the chance to win free tickets, popcorn, drinks and some of our Landmark extras movie awards membership prizes.”

Every spin will have a prize, there will be no sorry next turn on the wheel, she said.

“It is also just a fun way for us to give back to the community and create more of an event. As well in select locations across the country Kids Help Phone will be on site further increasing awareness.”

More information about the partnership between Landmark Cinemas and Kids Help Phone is available on the website.

“Kids Help Phone is something that matters to our leadership team at Landmark as well as are cast and crew members. The purpose of Kids Help Phone is to provide support and crisis counselling and the more we can fund that the more lives can be saved.”

