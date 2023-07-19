Leduc RCMP are seeking assistance from the public to find missing boy

The Leduc RCMP are seeking the public’s help in order to find missing 15-year-old David White who was last seen wearing a blue Oilers hat on July 17 at 12:30 p.m. in the Leduc area.
A resident of Leduc, White is a boy with brown hair, black eyes, a fair complexion, is around 5’6” and approximately 112 pounds.
If individuals have any information on where White is they should contact the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267. If people wish to remain anonymous they can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.
