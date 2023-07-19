Leduc RCMP are seeking assistance from the public to find missing boy

David White a 15-year-old boy from Leduc has gone missing and was last seen on July 17

David White was last seen on July 17. (Photo provided by the Leduc RCMP)

The Leduc RCMP are seeking the public’s help in order to find missing 15-year-old David White who was last seen wearing a blue Oilers hat on July 17 at 12:30 p.m. in the Leduc area.

A resident of Leduc, White is a boy with brown hair, black eyes, a fair complexion, is around 5’6” and approximately 112 pounds.

If individuals have any information on where White is they should contact the Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267. If people wish to remain anonymous they can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS.

 

