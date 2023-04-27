Lion’s Club Family Picnic to run in conjunction with 1913 Days

This year marks the third year for the annual Lion’s Family Picnic

The Sylvan Lake’s Lions Club’s annual Family Picnic for the first time this year will be running in conjunction with Sylvan Lake’s 1913 Days.

Mayor Megan Hanson told Sylvan Lake News the Lions Club is a huge benefit to the community.

“We see Lions members volunteering at various community events along with supporting large capital projects such as Lions Park.”

The Family Picnic also corresponds with one of the priority areas identified by the Town’s strategic plan to create a safe and healthy community where the residents are engaged and feel a sense of belonging.

“We will encourage people to come together, interact with each other, and build relationships though inclusive accessible programs, services, events, and public gathering places,” Hanson said.

“The event is such a fun way to gather with your family or friends.”

Apart from being a community event, the Family Picnic is also a fundraiser for Aspire Special Needs, a local organization that provides assessments, therapy, resources and support to many families in Sylvan Lake.

At the event, there will be bouncy castles, 50/50 draws, a beer garden, games for kids, food trucks, an onsite ATM plus the bed races and bocce tournament where a member of council will be presenting a trophy.

“All members of council look forward to this event and I know we will all be in attendance cheering on the winners or maybe running a race or two ourselves,” Hanson said.

Lions Club member Fred Schmaltz told Sylvan Lake News the Town’s support is critical.

“The Town’s support is a vital part of making our picnic a more successful event and in return, the event helps the Town offer a full package to complete the 1913 Days,” he said.

While there isn’t anything new planned for this year’s event, Schmaltz is hoping more families will get involved.

“We really want to have more families involved in the bed races and the bocce tournaments,” he said.

“We will also be having bouncy castles and fun free children’s foot races and competitions to involve children of all ages.”

The Lion’s Family Picnic will take place on June 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Centennial Park.

To register for either the bed races or the bocce tournament individuals can contact Schmaltz at 587-876-2322.

