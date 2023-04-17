Local mascots help raise $5,200 for the Central Alberta Humane Society

The Sylvan Lake Gulls mascot Sully was one of four mascots that particpated during the event

Sully was one of four different mascots that participated in the Central Alberta Humane Society’s Jail and Bail event. (photo courtesy of the Sylvan Lake Gulls Facebook page)

The Central Alberta Humane Society teamed up with four different animal mascots including Sully from the Sylvan Lake Gulls in order to raise money by doing a Jail and Bail event on April 12.

The four local mascots who were locked up for the event included Sully, Woolly Bully from the Red Deer Rebels Hockey Team, Sparky from the Red Deer Firefighters Children’s Charity and Barkley from the Blackfalds Bulldogs Hockey Team, Central Alberta Humane Society fund development coordinator Kelly Richard said.

“We expanded the mascot invitation to Sully as we support Sylvan Lake Bylaw (Enforcement) as well. For this event we wanted to try to reach new potential donors by partnering with the various mascots.”

The experience of the event was a great one, Sylvan Lake Gulls director of marketing and design Karlin Stickel said.

“Sully was in the kennel awaiting bail which was a long day for the jailbird, but it made his bail plea even more desperate. Also he had some visitors including Quinn the therapy dog from the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Center and students from Mrs. Chatwood’s class at St. Francis of Assisi Middle School, so he was able to stretch his wings throughout the day.”

The mascot Jail and Bail raised a total of $5,200 for the Humane Society with the Golden Paw (a trophy awarded to the highest earning mascot provided by Trophy Loft) going to Barkley from the Blackfalds Bulldogs who raised $2,208.

“Sully came up a bit short but we finished with $800 to our name. Next year we are coming for the trophy,” said Stickel.

For the members of the Sylvan Lake Gulls the event was an eye opening experience, said Stickel.

“The Central Alberta Humane Society provides a wide array of services and they rely on donations to make that happen everyday. It’s important to support and lend a voice to local organizations like the Humane Society. If our participation brings a bit more awareness through our audience then it’s the least we can do.”

