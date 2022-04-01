(file photos)

Maskwacis RCMP find human remains following house fire

At approximately 11 p.m., on March 23, 2022, the Maskwacis RCMP received a complaint from the Samson and Ermineskin Fire Department advising police of a structure fire at a rural residence on the Ermineskin Cree Nation.

After the fire was extinguished human remains were found inside the residence.

An autopsy was completed by the office of the Chief Medical Examiner on March 25, 2022.

The remains were identified as being a 36-year-old Francis Littlechild from Ermineskin Cree Nation. Police have notified the family of Littlechild.

Maskwacis General Investigation Section (GIS) continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Littlechild.

Maskwacis GIS are requesting anyone that may have spoken with Littlechild on March 23, 2022, or has any video or information from that evening to contact the Maskwacis RCMP.

RCMP say that at this time it is not believed this incident has no connection to the recent fires in the Samson Townsite.


