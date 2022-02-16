Maskwacis RCMP update police vehicles to celebrate the community they serve

A new community logo has been added to all marked Maskwacis police vehicles

Corporal Holly Porterfield (Maskwacis Community Policing) and Acting Corporal Ron Piche (Watch Commander) with the new design. (Submitted/ Maskwacis RCMP)

The Maskwacis RCMP have made changes to their marked police vehicles to better represent the community they serve and protect.

Maskwacis RCMP have now incorporated their community policing logo on all marked police vehicles.

Staff Sgt. Richard McKay with Maskwacis RCMP says that the changes are important because, “incorporating cultural symbols and the Cree language onto our vehicles is a respectful step in better serving our community, and shows a commitment to honouring the traditions and official language of the Four Nations we serve.”

The community logo includes the RCMP crest surrounded by a traditional Cree medicine wheel.

Hanging from the medicine wheel are four eagle feathers, each representing one of the four Cree Nations policed by the Maskwacis RCMP detachment; Louis Bull, Montana, Ermineskin, and Samson.

Below the logo in wording suggested by a local community Elder, there are Cree syllabics for “Nakateyimowewak” which means “protectingly caring for community”.



