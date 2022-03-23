Maskwacis RCMP investigate series of house fires in the Samson Townsite

Since the middle of February, Maskwacis RCMP have responded to seven residential house fires in the Samson Townsite. Thankfully the fires were set to abandoned houses and so far no one has been hurt due to the blazes. However, police believe the fires were intentionally set.

Maskwacis RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance for any information in relation to these house fires.

Police ask if you are aware of any suspicious activity around the time of the fires or saw any people walking outside at the time, especially in the Samson Townsite to call the Maskwacis RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The police are also encouraging the public that if they see any suspicious activity to call 911.