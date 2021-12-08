Maskwacis shooting lands one in hospital with life threatening injuries

Maskwacis RCMP have two suspects in custody

On Sunday Dec. 5, 2021 at approximately 3:00 a.m. Maskwacis RCMP were dispatched to a rural residence on the Samson Cree Nation following a report of a male being shot.

Upon arrival, police located the male suffering from a severe gun shot wound. He was treated on scene by EMS before being transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

Witnesses identified two suspects who fled the scene prior to police arriving.

Members of the Maskwacis General Investigation Section (GIS) took control of the investigation and identified two suspects: 22-year-old William Littlechild from Ermineskin Cree Nation and 27-year-old Zachary Potts from Wetaskiwin, Alta.

Maskwacis GIS along with members of the Wetaskiwin RCMP, Wetaskiwin Police Dog Services, and Red Deer Forensic Identification Services located and arrested Littlechild and Potts.

Both have been charged with the following criminal code offences:

• Attempted murder with a firearm;

• Break and enter;

• Uttering threats;

• And Assault.

Littlechild has also been charged with the following criminal code offences:

• Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized;

• And Failure to comply with a release order x3.

Littlechild was also arrested on outstanding warrants out of Maskwacis and the Wetaskiwin RCMP for various weapons offences.

Potts is facing an additional count of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

“This is a great example of an excellent initial response by police, and a big thank you to the Wetaskiwin RCMP for assisting us in locating and apprehending the two suspects quickly.”, says Cst. Andrew Deme of the Maskwacis RCMP.

“The first twenty-four hours after a serious offence has taken place are crucial in trying to figure out exactly what happened. Our members are often asked at times to drop what they’re doing to come together as one, with the goal of making the communities we serve better and safer.”

Littlechild and Potts were both held for judicial interim release hearings.

Potts was released from custody by a Justice of the Peace and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Thursday Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:30 a.m.

Littlechild was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Thursday, Dec.9 2021 at 8:30 a.m.



shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

MaskwacisMaskwacis RCMP