May proclaimed Melanoma awareness month by Town of Sylvan Lake

The request for the proclamation was made by the Save Your Skin Foundation

The Town of Sylvan Lake proclaimed May as melanoma and skin cancer awareness month during the last meeting of council on May 8.

The request for the proclamation came from the Save Your Skin Foundation and for council the proclamation was an important one to make, Mayor Megan Hanson told Sylvan Lake News.

“Through recognizing this month as melanoma and skin cancer awareness month we hope to promote healthy behaviours and encourage people to take steps to protect their skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays.

“It is important for us to recognize melanoma and skin cancer awareness month because melanoma is a serious and potentially life-threatening form of skin cancer that affects a significant number of people.”

Recognizing this month helps to raise awareness, Hanson said.

“We can help raise awareness about the importance of preventing and detecting melanoma and skin cancer, as well as provide information and resources to help people stay safe in the sun while residents and visitors alike are enjoying the recreation and leisure activities that are offered in our community.”

According to the 2021 statistics of the Canadian Cancer Society an estimated 8,300 Canadians were diagnosed with melanoma, which is the deadliest form of skin cancer, and another 87,500 Canadians were diagnosed with non-melanoma skin cancer.

“Melanoma and skin cancer awareness month is an opportunity to educate Sylvan Lakers about the risk factors for melanoma, the signs and symptoms of the disease and the importance of regular skin checks and early detection.”

