Miniature Medieval Faire coming to Sylvan Lake

Submitted

Submitted

Sylvan Lake residents will be able to jump back in time on Saturday July 23, at 1 p.m. to Medieval times with a miniature medieval faire hosted by the Red Stags of Red Deer.

The faire will be held at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library and will feature hands on activities for all ages including pool noodle jousting, crafts and more.

Red Stags of Red Deer is a not-for-profit medieval Live Action Role Play (LARP) group that uses high impact foam weapons and real armour. They state that one of their group goals is to encourage the public in the pursuit of history in an exciting way.

Registration is required for the event and anyone interested can contact the library at 403-887-2130 or sylvan.library@prl.ab.ca.

Previous story
Sylvan Lake’s House Of Music seeks to add a preschool facility
Next story
2 people dead in Mountain View County plane crash

Just Posted

Pope Francis waves to faithful and pilgrims after he delivered the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Traffic delays expected for Pope’s visit to Maskwacis

Submitted
Miniature Medieval Faire coming to Sylvan Lake

The Town of Sylvan Lake’s team member Trevor Killam putting a birdie for the team. (Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News)
Sylvan Lake Lions golf tournament raises over $10,000 for local medical equipment, summer camps

Sylvan Lake’s House of Music is seeking to expand its business by adding a preschool facility to the existing property. (Stock image)
Sylvan Lake’s House Of Music seeks to add a preschool facility