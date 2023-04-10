Moon and Lotus is hosting a fundraiser for ‘A Place for Meow’

Henna for a cause is the first of many planned events by the company to raise money for the rescue

Moon and Lotus in Sylvan Lake will be hosting a Henna for a Cause event fundraising for the A Place For Meow cat rescue.

Owner Chelsea Taylor told Sylvan Lake News the fundraiser is something she and co-owner Nickole Baker are passionate about.

“The opportunity came to use through our close friends over at Rose and Holly in Blackfalds, as long time supporters of the rescue being able to utilize our space to help fundraise for A Place for Meow is something we are very passionate about. We didn’t have to think twice about hosting the same here in Sylvan Lake.”

Having helped with a hoarding situation assisting in the rescue of 45 cats on top of the hundreds already in the care of the rescue, for A Place for Meow donations are critical, Taylor said.

“With hundreds of cats and kittens being fostered throughout Alberta through the rescue they are struggling to keep up with supplies, transportation and veterinary costs.”

The rescue is based in the Red Deer, Blackfalds, Lacombe and Edmonton areas. Its mission is to save as many homeless cats as possible while educating the public on responsible pet ownership, Taylor said.

For the event Moon and Lotus will have Henna Artist Neha Henna Blossoms from Calgary.

“Neha Henna Blossoms is an extraordinary talent who had huge success with her first fundraiser at Rose and Holly donating 100 per cent of her proceeds.”

For Moon and Lotus this is the first event of many that will take place throughout the year to support the rescue, Taylor said.

“We will be grateful for any and all donations that come through this Saturday.”

The event will take place at the Moon and Lotus located at 1 5020 50th St. on April 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with sessions lasting 10 to 15 minutes for $40 on a walk in basis.

