More temporary closures expected for the Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service

The Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (SLAACS) will be closed three times this week due to coverage gaps.

According to an Alberta Health Services release, the care centre will be closed from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 16, 17 and 18.

AHS says the closures are a temporary measure taken as a last resort after trying to secure alternative coverage as the service can’t operate without a onsite physician.

People arriving at the facility will be redirected to other care options depending on their needs.

Other options include returning when the service resumes, booking an appointment with a family doctor or calling Health Link at 8-1-1 for medical information and advice.

For urgent health concerns, there are also facilities in nearby communities to go to including Innisfail, Lacombe, Rimbey, Red Deer and Rocky Mountain House.

The SLAACS offers diagnosis and treatment for urgent but non-life-threatening conditions including minor cuts or burns, muscle and joint strains, bone fractures and fever in young children.

If emergency medical care is needed people should call 9-1-1.

Service at the SLAACS is expected to resume as normal on Aug. 19.

