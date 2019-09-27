Nature lovers to unite at Fall Walk at JJ Collett

Attendees can enjoy trails and a free barbecue on Sept. 29

The JJ Collett Natural Area Foundation will be holding its annual Fall Walk on Sunday, Sept. 29.

This event is open to the public and all are welcome, including dogs if they are on a leash, says Nancy Giles, a director with the foundation.

There will be two different guided walks to accommodate people of different abilities — a more leisurely, informative walk and a faster-paced one.

The walk will start with a meet-and-greet and information session, the release of the bird, if there is one healthy enough and ready for reintroduction to the wild in time for the event, the walks, and then a free barbecue at the end.

There will be hot dogs, desserts such as cookies and squares, as well as juice and water.

Participation in the fall walk is free of charge, although donations are appreciated.

Donations go towards the maintenance of the natural area, such as gas for the mowers and chainsaws, and building materials for the upkeep of the bridges and board walk.

The foundation is also hoping to put in place a system to prevent beavers from building dams.

Medicine River Wildlife Centre had hoped to be able to release a rehabilitated bird during the walk, but told Giles they don’t have one medically ready to be released.

They hope to be able to release one during the spring walk.

