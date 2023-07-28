New classroom spaces being added to Ecole HJ Cody

The new classroom spaces are being added over the summer to address the space shortage

Ecole HJ Cody High School in Sylvan Lake (File photo)

With an increasing enrollment rate and no confirmation for the construction of a new high school, additional classroom spaces are being added on to Ecole HJ Cody.

The decision to add the space was made last spring, Associate Superintendent Shawn Russell told Sylvan Lake News.

“The additional classroom spaces will allow for a variety of subjects to be taught in them in the interim to address the space shortage.”

“We didn’t receive funding for a new high school so the added classrooms will be a great new learning space for the students of HJ Cody as a short term solution to our growing need in Sylvan Lake,” Russell added.

Funding for the new high school would have needed to be awarded during the last time the Capital Plan was announced by the provincial government in order for the new school to be confirmed.

“Capital Plan announcements come from the government and they typically do their capital announcements around budget time each year and the new high school for Sylvan Lake was not on this list.”

“We’re optimistic that we may be on next years list but there is no update at this point,” Russell said.

Construction on the new classroom space is expected to be completed for the beginning of the school year in September.

 

