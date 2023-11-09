New mock council program introduced by the Town of Sylvan Lake

The mock council program will give students the chance to participate in a pretend council meeting

The Town of Sylvan Lake is starting a new mock council program where students learning about municipal government can have the chance to participate in a mock council session.

The idea first came to start the program after discussing with Leduc’s mayor, Mayor Megan Hanson said.

“He shared about their more structured mock council format. Leduc has successfully implemented this program for several years, and after witnessing its interactive and engaging nature, we decided to introduce it in Sylvan Lake.”

Having this hands-on experience will be a great new way for students to learn about the municipal government, Hanson added.

“We all tend to learn more effectively through hands-on experience rather than just passive listening. With this program, students will have the opportunity to prepare their own opinions within the debate, consider staff and public recommendations, and vote on various municipal issues.”

Since the program has just started no classes have signed up just yet but the Town is looking forward to the rolling out of the new program throughout the school year.

The program is being offered free of charge to schools or community groups that have students interested in learning more about municipal government.

“We are thrilled to introduce initiatives like the mock council program to actively involve youth in other municipal government. Through this program, we provide a platform for young individuals to learn and understand how they can contribute to shaping the future of Sylvan Lake,” Hanson said.

More information on the program and how to sign up is available to view on the Town’s website. (https://www.sylvanlake.ca/en/your-government/council.aspx)

@sarahbaker

sarah.baker@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal Governmentsylvanlake