New Sylvan Lake library director hopes to continue making the library a safe space

The Sylvan Lake Libraries new director Haley Amendt started on April 10. (photo courtesy of Haley Amendt and the Sylvan Lake Library staff)

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library has a new director born and raised in Ponoka who started on April 10.

Haley Amendt told Sylvan Lake News one of the most important things she wants to do as director is to continue helping to keep the library a safe space, especially with the rise of mental health issues.

“Libraries are notorious for being safe spaces, that’s the image that we want to present,” she said.

“We want everybody regardless of their race, religion or sexual orientation to have a space where they can come and feel welcome and I think that just being that space will help alleviate some of the stress and anxiety people are feeling especially right now.”

As an avid library user at a young age having a career that involves books has been a lifelong dream, Amendt said.

“Librarianship just came as a clear path and as soon as I found this was an option as something I could be I went to school and did my BA in English and my Masters in Library Science.”

Fantasy, romance and fiction in all formats are enjoyable, she said.

“Being in the library and having access to the new books coming out and being able to purchase books and share my love of literature with other people is such a joy.”

Bringing independent authors’ books into the library is also a passion project, Amendt said.

“Purchasing physical copies of books on kindle unlimited even though it is not through our traditional vendors, helps make them accessible for other people who may not have access to that service and not everybody likes to read digitally so I’m really passionate about bringing indie authors into public libraries.”

Having known the community growing up it was great to get to come and work here, Amendt said.

“I’m just happy to be in the community and I am looking forward to meeting the stakeholders in the community and getting to know those nuances and what brings everybody to Sylvan Lake making it the community that it is. Getting to know the community members and seeing how popular the library is, makes it a fun environment to be in.”

