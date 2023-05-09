New yoga event at Essence Studio to support grieving mothers

Janaia Hutzal created the yoga for grieving mothers event at Essence Studio. The event will take place at 2 p.m. on Mother’s Day. (photo provided by Janaia Hutzal)

Essence Studio will be running a special yoga event this Mother’s Day for grieving mothers.

Creator of the event and yoga instructor Janaia Hutzal told Sylvan Lake News the inspiration for the event came from personal experience.

“My own inspiration for offering this class is my daughter, Marina Jane McQuaig, who passed away in 2008. She was born in the year 2000 on May 14, which was also Mother’s Day.”

Marina was very ill, with uncontrolled seizures which led to most of the time having to be at home or in the hospital, Hutzal said.

“My grief began long before her death, I grieved every day of her life for what she endured. I also grieve the loss of time I was able to spend with my other children. My own mom, my sisters, friends, neighbours, teachers, coaches and professionals, who stepped in to offer support and just do what needed to be done, still brings tears to my eyes today.”

After Marina died the healing journey was what the inspiration was to create, share, write books and do everything.

“I was once asked where I get the courage to create, to write books and share my story. My answer was that when you feel you have failed at the most important job of your life, your most important creation, you no longer fear failing. When you have lost a child, you already know the worst can happen, because it did.”

When one mother grieves all women grieve. Everyone says that no parent should have to bury a child, which is true, yet so many have – since the beginning of time, Hutzal said.

“There is no title for a mother who loses a child and there are no words that can take away the pain that she will live with for the rest of her life after losing a part of her, but to know you have a safe place to land and a community of support is how we survive.”

Recently, and in the past the community of Sylvan Lake has suffered the loss of children. Coming together is a way to continue to show support for individuals who are grieving, Hutzal said.

“Often people shy away from offering support because they don’t know what to do or have the right words to say. After we gather at the funeral, it seems life just goes on. I believe that continuing to gather, hold and share space for grief, without needing to worry about saying the right words, is how we can continue to help and show support to all women and mothers.”

Hutzal hopes to run more events for grieving mothers and fathers in the future.

“I hope this event can be annual or maybe even open the door to hold more events like this one when our community suffers a loss, where people can gather and hold space for individual and communal healing. Everyone is someone’s child.”

The event will take place on Mother’s Day at 2 p.m. and is open for individuals to drop-in as well as register to participate.

