Tracey Lynn and Don Rattray accept their Spark Champion Award in 2021. As principal and vice principal of Ecole Fox Run School, their received the award as “pillars of the community who shape and support” the youth of Sylvan Lake. (Photo Submitted)

Nominations open for Youth Spark Awards

Deadline to apply is April 17 at 5:00 p.m.

Do you know a young person doing amazing things in the community? Here’s your chance to nominate them for a Youth Spark Award.

“The Youth Spark Awards is a celebration of the positive contributions young people make to our community,” said FCSS Youth Services supervisor Krista Carlson.

“It is important to let youth know how much they are valued in our community so they continue to look for ways to participate in our community in meaningful ways,” she said.

The Spark Awards, formerly known as the Leaders of Tomorrow Awards, showcase local youth that show leadership and determination.

To be nominated, the individual must live or go to school in Sylvan Lake, or live within 15 km of Sylvan Lake and have gone to school in the town, and they must fall within the age range by the nomination deadline, which is 5 p.m. on April 17.

Winners may only receive a Youth Spark Award once in their lifetime, and nominators must be from outside the child’s immediate family.

The Awards are returning after a hiatus last year, with multiple categories available for nomination:Inspiration Award: Awarded to a young person who has accomplished great things while overcoming life’s challenges. (Ages 8 to 18)

Service & Caring Award: Awarded to an individual who helps others and their community. (Ages 8 to 18)

Arts & Culture Award: Awarded to a young artist building community through one or more of the following areas: vocal, visual, arts, music, dance, and theatre/drama. (Ages 8 to 18)

Athletic Ambassador Award: Awarded to the young athlete who ultimately shows a love of the game and, through their sport, inspires others to be their best. (Ages 8 to 18)

Spark Champion: Awarded to an adult who has gone above and beyond to be a champion for youth in the community. (Ages 19+)

To nominate someone in the community or learn more about nomination requirements, visit sylvanlake.ca.

