Organization Disability: Accessible by Design hopes to make Sylvan Lake more accessible

Brad Bartko and his wife Jenn Bartko are disability accessibility consultants for many municipalities

Owner and CEO of Disability: Accessible by Design Brad Bartko will be coming to Sylvan Lake on Oct. 10 and 11 in order to work with the Town to help make Sylvan Lake more accessible.

The partnership between the organization and the Town came about after Bartko reached out to Sylvan Lake Mayor Megan Hanson.

“We had a conversation and I talked to her about the mission and vision of our organization and the importance of disability education,” Bartko said.

Education is important because everybody is going to become disabled in some way shape or form eventually, he added.

“Whether someone becomes disabled due to old age, an accident or illness we need to become proactive instead of reactive in regards to how we handle things so we have things situated and in place for when that time comes.”

The organization will be working with the Town in phases, Bartko said.

“Our phase one of what we are focusing on is doing a walk-through of the town where we will check things out and make notes for the future.”

“Most importantly the NexSource Centre is our focus,” he added.

Part of phase one also includes two days of staff training with the Town, Bartko said.

“I’m going to train the Town staff on how to handle people better with different disabilities, language to use, equipment that needs to be implemented, the benefits of hiring people with different disabilities and the diversity that would bring to the town.”

Working with the Town of Sylvan Lake is a long-term project, Bartko said.

“My goal every single year, every single project is to make a place 10 per cent better every single time. You might not see results right away but I guarantee you when I leave we will walk out of there and say we put our best foot forward and we made it just a little bit better than we found it.”

While Sylvan Lake is also already a tourist attraction the organization hopes to make Sylvan Lake truly a town that attracts everybody.

“My goal and my mission is to look at how we make Sylvan Lake better and how we can make Sylvan Lake the tourist attraction of Alberta that is accessible and inclusive,” Bartko said.

Sylvan Lake is also not the first municipality the organization has worked with.

“We helped the municipality of Spruce Grove with the Civic Centre that is being built bringing forward 21 recommendations that they accepted 19 0f. Also we have done work with Stony Plain on a brand new curling facility they are building,” Bartko said.

Aside from municipalities, there are many other companies, businesses and events Disability: Accessible by Design has worked with, he added.

“We’ve done bars, restaurants, festivals, K-Days in Edmonton and more.”

Bartko and his wife Jenn started Disability: Accessible by Design a year and a half ago and for the duo, the mission of the organization is a personal one.

“I have cerebral palsy, I have been in a wheelchair my whole life and I was tired of living in an inaccessible world. So I being disabled and having a voice felt the need to change it,” Bartko said.

More information about the organization and the work it does is available to view on the Disability: Accessible by Design Facebook page and website.

