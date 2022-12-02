The Lions brought along another cheque — this one for $1,000, through other community fundraising initiatives.

PBR 50/50 draw a win for Sylvan Lake Lions and the food bank

Sylvan Lake Lions visited the local food bank and took stock of their shelves. They’re hoping a $4,927 donation from 50/50 ticket sales at the recent Professional Bull Riding event in Sylvan Lake helps. The cheque needed a team of Lions Club members including Denise Bignold, Klaas VanVeller, Laurie Norris, Fred Schmaltz and president Terry Juuti to deliver. Receiving the cheque on behalf of Sylvan Lake Food Bank are Shelley Brownlee, Dale Mannix and Arnold Poohkay.

