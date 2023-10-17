Philanthropy is important for businesses in Sylvan Lake

Five finalists were recognized for the Business Philanthropy Award including the Sylvan Lake Gulls Gulls Give Foundation, Lodge 43, Sylvan Lake Community Partners Association Thrift Store, Dairy Queen and Marchant Crane Inc. (Photo from the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce Facebook page)

The Sylvan Lake Business Awards celebrate many business achievements including work that businesses in Sylvan Lake do to support the community with the Business Philanthropy Award.

For the award, five finalists have been recognized for their achievements in philanthropy work including Lodge 43 and the Sylvan Lake Gulls Gulls Give Foundation.

For the businesses to be nominated for the award is an honour and feels surreal.

“The recognition highlights the meaningful difference that the Gulls organization and the Gulls Give Foundation has made through our philanthropic business models,” co-founder and CEO of the Sylvan Lake Gulls Jennifer Schetzle said.

”It reflects our commitment to giving back but also it reminds me that the Central Alberta community is seeing the positive impact that our efforts have had on the causes and communities we support.”

“Being a finalist feels absolutely unreal. We don’t do this for the recognition- giving back to others fills our cup. If you have the platform to do good, you should use it,” co-owner of Lodge 43 Heather Jones said.

For Lodge 43 initiatives they support include a newly implemented monthly $25 tab giveaway and the Burger of the Month program.

“We’ve even implemented a $25 tab giveaway monthly for each server to give at their discretion just so they can pay it forward and feel how amazing it is to change someone’s day,” Jones said.

“Through our Burger of the Month program, we take care to highlight those in our community in need. From local families to charities and non-profits, we are proud to bring awareness to those around us needing a helping hand,” she added.

For the Sylvan Lake Gulls work happens every time the gates of the stadium open, Schetzle said.

“We do try to recognize deserving individuals in a variety of different capacities throughout the evening, such as the ‘featured flock’ initiative. We take pride in recognizing and honoring dedicated volunteers who provide invaluable, non-monetized support to our Central Alberta Communities.”

Over the past year, groups like the Red Deer Hospice, Victim Services and the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre were highlighted.

“It is not only a great way to show appreciation but also raises awareness about the essential work they do. The free merchandise, tickets, and the heartfelt gratitude from the crowd make these special nights even more meaningful,” Schetzle said.

The Gulls Give Foundation has committed to supporting mental health initiatives and while work hasn’t always been easy it has been very rewarding, she added.

“It’s fantastic to see the positive impact that we can make in our community and raise substantial funds for important causes. Mental health is a crucial issue, and our focus is on raising awareness and support for it, is both timely and essential.”

One of the events done by the foundation to raise funds this year included the Gulls Give Foundation Charity Golf Tournament, Schetzle said.

“I am proud to say our foundation raised over $70,000 which is a significant achievement and a testament to our board’s dedication and our communities generosity.”

Recognition like this would not be possible without all the staff supporting and getting involved, Schetzle said.

“It is really the people behind the organization and the foundation that deserve this recognition. Without complete buy-in from staff and foundation members, none of this is possible. They are the people that make this all happen and the people that deserve the recognition.”

For both businesses continuing the work they are doing to support the Sylvan Lake and central Alberta area is important and plans are already being made to continue the philanthropic work they do in the future.

“We have no plans to stop and are always thinking of creative and tasty ways to keep giving back while serving Sylvan Lake. The most exciting part is the businesses coming forward wanting to join us to create burgers and choose who to help and match donations,” Jones said.

“Quite honestly, it’s only the beginning. Keep an eye on us,” Schetzle said

The award can also inspire others to do more, Jones said.

“This award highlights to everyone the impact you can make locally and beyond. If it inspires others and snowballs, that’s a win.”

Other businesses nominated in the category include the Sylvan Lake Dairy Queen, the Sylvan Lake Community Partners Association Thrift Store and Marchant Crane Inc.

The winner of the Business Philanthropy Award will be announced on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Wellness and Community Connections Centre.

@sarahbaker

sarah.baker@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sylvanlake