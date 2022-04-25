UPDATE: Pigeon Lake Regional School student airlifted to hospital after stabbing

UPDATE — Wetaskiwin RCMP say that the lockdown at Pigeon Lake Regional School has been lifted and there is no danger to the students or public.

Original Story — A 16-year-old student from Pigeon Lake Regional School (PLRS) has been airlifted to hospital Monday morning April 25, 2022, after being stabbed. Wetaskiwin RCMP recieved a compaint at 10:55 a.m. of a stabbing and upon arrival located the victim with injuries.

The student was taken by STARS Air Ambulance to the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton and arrived to the hospital in critical condition.

Another 16-year-old boy and PLRS student was arrested. The suspect remains in custody with charges pending.

PLRS is currently in lockdown and police are on site.

RCMP officers on scene say that although the lockdown is currently in place, when it is lifted all PLRS students will be transferred to the elementary school next door, Falun Elementary school, where they will then be put on busses and sent home. School at PLRS has been cancelled for the day.

They also state that the lockdown continued not because it is still dangerous, but rather the school is now a crime scene.

In an email from Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools to all parents and guardians they say, “all other students and staff are safe.”

More to come…



RCMP at Pigeon Lake Region School following a serious incident the morning of April 25, 2022, which resulted in a student being airlifted to hospital via STARS Air Ambulance. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)