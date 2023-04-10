Pocket Park is located on 5oth Street, just north of Eclectica Fashions. (File photo)

Pocket Park is located on 5oth Street, just north of Eclectica Fashions. (File photo)

Planting Party planned for Earth Day in Sylvan Lake

The event will help raise awareness about the role plants play on the communities environment

This upcoming Earth Day on April 22 there will be a free Planting Party event held in Pocket Park.

Culture Coordinator Tom Bradshaw told Sylvan Lake News the town has a goal to bring further awareness about Earth Day to the community.

“Our goal is to bring awareness to the cycles of the planet and the role that plants play in building a more sustainable planet.”

A bigger emphasis on the importance of recycling is also being done this year, Bradshaw said.

“We’re asking participants to up-cycle a container to use as a pot and emphasizing the importance of recycling.”

At the Planting Party there will also be the sharing of knowledge about other topics important to the environment of Sylvan Lake.

“There will be information shared on pollinator friendly plants, sharing seeds, the ability to have questions answered by the town horticulturist Nick Halwa, and there will also be an indigenous knowledge keeper on hand from 11 a.m. until noon to share knowledge of the local plants and their usage.”

This event is important for Sylvan Lake, Bradshaw said.

“By building a family-friendly event for Earth Day we are impacting multiple generations with knowledge on protecting our Earth for future generations.”

People in the community really care about the environment, Bradshaw said.

“Sylvan Lakers take a lot of pride in the sustainable nature of our community and we want to bring them together to show that the importance of working together to protect the planet so that we can build a better future for the next generation of Lakers.”

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with pine saplings and a variety of seeds available to plant.

READ MORE: Smelly situation: Pet parents reminded to clean up after dogs this spring

 

@sarahbaker
sarah.baker@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Earth Daysylvanlake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Students at Our Lady of the Rosary school come together to donate 1,389 food items

Just Posted

Pocket Park is located on 5oth Street, just north of Eclectica Fashions. (File photo)
Planting Party planned for Earth Day in Sylvan Lake

Moon and Lotus is hosting a fundraiser for ‘A Place for Meow’

Children hunt for Easter eggs during the 2019 Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland. Egg hunts and other celebrations are part of the festivities during the Easter weekend. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter traditions?

Students at Our Lady of the Rosary school came together to collect 1,389 food items which were donated to the Little Free Pantry, the Sylvan Lake Food Bank and the Red Deer Mustard Seed. (photo provided by Nicole Eleniak)
Students at Our Lady of the Rosary school come together to donate 1,389 food items