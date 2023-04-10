Planting Party planned for Earth Day in Sylvan Lake

The event will help raise awareness about the role plants play on the communities environment

This upcoming Earth Day on April 22 there will be a free Planting Party event held in Pocket Park.

Culture Coordinator Tom Bradshaw told Sylvan Lake News the town has a goal to bring further awareness about Earth Day to the community.

“Our goal is to bring awareness to the cycles of the planet and the role that plants play in building a more sustainable planet.”

A bigger emphasis on the importance of recycling is also being done this year, Bradshaw said.

“We’re asking participants to up-cycle a container to use as a pot and emphasizing the importance of recycling.”

At the Planting Party there will also be the sharing of knowledge about other topics important to the environment of Sylvan Lake.

“There will be information shared on pollinator friendly plants, sharing seeds, the ability to have questions answered by the town horticulturist Nick Halwa, and there will also be an indigenous knowledge keeper on hand from 11 a.m. until noon to share knowledge of the local plants and their usage.”

This event is important for Sylvan Lake, Bradshaw said.

“By building a family-friendly event for Earth Day we are impacting multiple generations with knowledge on protecting our Earth for future generations.”

People in the community really care about the environment, Bradshaw said.

“Sylvan Lakers take a lot of pride in the sustainable nature of our community and we want to bring them together to show that the importance of working together to protect the planet so that we can build a better future for the next generation of Lakers.”

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with pine saplings and a variety of seeds available to plant.

