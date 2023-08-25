Positivity, culture and learning are big focuses for Ecole HJ Cody’s new administration

The administrative team at Ecole HJ Cody High School will be looking a little different during the 2023-2024 school year.

While Grade 11 and 12 Vice Principal Rebecca Schaab is returning to her role changes to the administrative team include the addition of Jamieson Blinkhorn as the Grade 9 and 10 vice principal and Alex Lambert becoming the first-ever female principal of HJ Cody.

Although Lambert is a first-time principal, she has served as vice principal at the school since 2016.

“During my time as vice principal I’ve gotten to know our staff really intimately in terms of what their strengths are, our amazing students at the school, the absolutely supportive parents and our community members that have done so much for our school,” Lambert said.

Brand new to an administrative role, Blinkhorn is thankful for the guidance he has received from others to help him find his place as vice principal.

“I’ve had tons of help from Alex, Rebecca and other teachers who have had the role in the past who I’ve looked to like Jas Payne who has been very helpful in teaching me about scheduling and communications with parents and students.”

While the school year for the students hasn’t started yet the summer has been a busy one for the school administration, seeing the construction of new classrooms and coming up with the focus for the upcoming year.

“Prior to the beginning of the school year we come together as a team to narrow what our focus will be, to determine are why of what we are going to base every decision on for the school year. Now we know it’s based on the kids and what’s best for the kids but there is more to it than that so we start with our why,” Schaab said.

Part of that why is setting a tone of a positive school culture and climate which is very important, Lambert added.

“Culture is a big focus of our team this year. We want every single one of our kids feeling safe, good and proud about coming to HJ Cody and we want every community member of Sylvan Lake proud that HJ Cody is in their community.”

“Our kids are fabulous, that’s why we are here, that’s why all our staff our here because our kids are amazing,” Schaaab added.

Classes for the 2023-2024 school year will begin for students at HJ Cody on Sept. 5.

“We will learn we will have fun and we are going to be proud of being a Laker,” Lambert said.

