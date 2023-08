Preston Bradstock a 15-year-old who was reported missing on July 23 has been located

Preston Bradstock, a 15-year-old boy from Sylvan Lake who was reported missing on July 23 has been found safe.

The Sylvan Lake RCMP announced he was found in an update on August 16 at 10:54 a.m.

The RCMP are thankful for the media and public’s assistance in finding him.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

News