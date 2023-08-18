The 50 Ave. construction project is currently on schedule with more updates expected to come. (photo from the engage.sylvanlake website)

The 50 Ave. construction project is currently on schedule with more updates expected to come. (photo from the engage.sylvanlake website)

Progess is being made on the 50 Ave construction project

The construction project is currently on schedule with more updates expected to come

More progress has been made on the Town’s 50 Ave. redevelopment construction project.

So far the project has completed some updates to the utilities, underground infrastructure and the first lift of asphalt paving at the 50 Ave. and 46 St. intersection.

“The 50 Ave. and 46 St. intersection will remain open for the remainder of the 2023 season. Then in 2024, the intersection will close again for a short time to place the final lift of asphalt, paint lines, and finalize the construction,” Town staff said.

However, while those tasks have been completed there are still many things that are currently and will be worked on soon.

Starting Aug. 17, 50 Ave. from 47 St. to 49 St. was closed with a detour plan put in place to navigate around the area.

“Instead of closing the whole area at once, construction starts at 47 St. and works westward along 50 Ave. towards 49 St. This is so the 50 Ave. and 49 St. intersection can remain open for as long as possible,” Town staff said.

Other things being worked on include:

  • The completion of replacing the aging underground infrastructure, water mains, sanitary mains, storm mains and lot services to the west of Dairy Queen.
  • The completion of the road construction on 50 Ave. from 46 St. to 47 St. in order for the street to open. Currently this section will be remaining as gravel until the first lift of asphalt paving takes place in September.
  • Beginning the construction of the new street lighting from 45 St. to 49 St.

While the project is still ongoing businesses in the area will remain open.

More updates on the project are expected to come at a later date.

 

@sarahbaker
sarah.baker@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sylvanlake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Recent Sylvan Lake Ambulatory Care closures cause concern
Next story
The Sylvan Lake artisan market is returning soon

Just Posted

The 50 Ave. construction project is currently on schedule with more updates expected to come. (photo from the engage.sylvanlake website)
Progess is being made on the 50 Ave construction project

SLAM into Fall will be held at Gulls field on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3. (photo from the Sylvan Lake Artisan Market Facebook page)
The Sylvan Lake artisan market is returning soon

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service. (Black Press file photo)
Recent Sylvan Lake Ambulatory Care closures cause concern

Gulls’ shortstop Jonah Weisner swings at a pitch against the Okotoks Dawgs during Game 2 of the WCBL West Finals on Saturday at Gulls Stadium. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)
Sylvan Lake Gulls disappointed following playoff exit, but believe in team’s future