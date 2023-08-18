Progess is being made on the 50 Ave construction project

The construction project is currently on schedule with more updates expected to come

The 50 Ave. construction project is currently on schedule with more updates expected to come. (photo from the engage.sylvanlake website)

More progress has been made on the Town’s 50 Ave. redevelopment construction project.

So far the project has completed some updates to the utilities, underground infrastructure and the first lift of asphalt paving at the 50 Ave. and 46 St. intersection.

“The 50 Ave. and 46 St. intersection will remain open for the remainder of the 2023 season. Then in 2024, the intersection will close again for a short time to place the final lift of asphalt, paint lines, and finalize the construction,” Town staff said.

However, while those tasks have been completed there are still many things that are currently and will be worked on soon.

Starting Aug. 17, 50 Ave. from 47 St. to 49 St. was closed with a detour plan put in place to navigate around the area.

“Instead of closing the whole area at once, construction starts at 47 St. and works westward along 50 Ave. towards 49 St. This is so the 50 Ave. and 49 St. intersection can remain open for as long as possible,” Town staff said.

Other things being worked on include:

The completion of replacing the aging underground infrastructure, water mains, sanitary mains, storm mains and lot services to the west of Dairy Queen.

The completion of the road construction on 50 Ave. from 46 St. to 47 St. in order for the street to open. Currently this section will be remaining as gravel until the first lift of asphalt paving takes place in September.

Beginning the construction of the new street lighting from 45 St. to 49 St.

While the project is still ongoing businesses in the area will remain open.

More updates on the project are expected to come at a later date.

@sarahbaker

sarah.baker@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sylvanlake