Remembrance Day 2023

Members of the RCMP were part of the procession during the Remembrance Day service on Nov. 11 at Fox Run School. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo) Members of the Sylvan Lake Fire Department were part of the procession during the Remembrance Day service. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo) Michael McLetchie led the prosession during the Remembrance Day service. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo) The Remembrance Day Service at Fox Run School satarted at 10:30 a.m. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo) Over 100 people attended the Remembrance Day service at Fox Run School. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo) The Church Choir sang How Great Thou Art and Abide with Me during the service. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo) Bugler Macy Lycon performed Last Post and Rouse during the service. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo) Sylvan Lake Mayor Megan Hanson was one of the wreath bearers at the service. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo) Several wreath bearers came forward to place a wreath at the cenotaph during the Remembrance Day service. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo) An honour gaurd vigil comprised of members of the 41 Signal Regiment, 2 Squadron stood around the cenotaph during the ceremony. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo) An honour gaurd vigil comprised of members of the 41 Signal Regiment, 2 Squadron stood around the cenotaph during the ceremony. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)

By Sarah Baker

People gathered together on Nov. 11 at Fox Run school to honour Remembrance Day

