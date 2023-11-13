Remembrance Day 2023

Members of the RCMP were part of the procession during the Remembrance Day service on Nov. 11 at Fox Run School. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)Members of the RCMP were part of the procession during the Remembrance Day service on Nov. 11 at Fox Run School. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
Members of the Sylvan Lake Fire Department were part of the procession during the Remembrance Day service. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)Members of the Sylvan Lake Fire Department were part of the procession during the Remembrance Day service. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
Michael McLetchie led the prosession during the Remembrance Day service. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)Michael McLetchie led the prosession during the Remembrance Day service. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
The Remembrance Day Service at Fox Run School satarted at 10:30 a.m. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)The Remembrance Day Service at Fox Run School satarted at 10:30 a.m. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
Over 100 people attended the Remembrance Day service at Fox Run School. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)Over 100 people attended the Remembrance Day service at Fox Run School. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
The Church Choir sang <em>How Great Thou Art</em> and <em>Abide with Me</em> during the service. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)The Church Choir sang How Great Thou Art and Abide with Me during the service. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
Bugler Macy Lycon performed Last Post and Rouse during the service. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)Bugler Macy Lycon performed Last Post and Rouse during the service. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
Sylvan Lake Mayor Megan Hanson was one of the wreath bearers at the service. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)Sylvan Lake Mayor Megan Hanson was one of the wreath bearers at the service. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
Several wreath bearers came forward to place a wreath at the cenotaph during the Remembrance Day service. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)Several wreath bearers came forward to place a wreath at the cenotaph during the Remembrance Day service. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
An honour gaurd vigil comprised of members of the 41 Signal Regiment, 2 Squadron stood around the cenotaph during the ceremony. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)An honour gaurd vigil comprised of members of the 41 Signal Regiment, 2 Squadron stood around the cenotaph during the ceremony. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
By Sarah Baker

People gathered together on Nov. 11 at Fox Run school to honour Remembrance Day

