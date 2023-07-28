Road closures expected for paving in Sylvan Lake

Paving for the 50 Ave. Redevelopment project will be starting next week

While construction is still going on there will still be ways to access the businesses there through detour routes. (photo provided by Amanda Mercer)

Paving for the 50 Ave. Redevelopment project will be starting next week in Sylvan Lake between 45th St and Dairy Queen with road closures expected for most of the week.

The project which will be upgrading the infrastructure, sidewalks and landscaping of 50 Ave. from Lakeshore Drive to 50 St in four phases is currently on budget and on schedule.

For the most impacted areas of the asphalt paving a detour signage plan has been developed, economic development officer Amanda Mercer told Sylvan Lake News.

“The detour and message boards will be staged by the end of the day on July 28. The first road closure on the east side of 46 St will be in effect Monday and the 46 St intersection closure will be in effect on Tuesday, Wednesday and possibly some of Thursday.”

The Town is thrilled to be able to start paving the first section of 50 Ave., engineering services manager Eric Boudreau said.

“Paving this project as we go is important to help keep the dust down and help our businesses get back to normal operations as soon as possible.”

Even with some road closures there will still be ways to access all the businesses in the area, Boudreau added.

“At all times, including while the paving is being done, pedestrian access to all businesses will also be remaining open and while the paving is taking place from Monday, July 31 to Thursday, August 3, Dairy Queen will be accessible via the alley behind Varsity Mall.”

Currently, the Town has been timing the paving of the intersection to hopefully be finished before the August long weekend, weather permitting.

Once paving is completed the 46 St intersection will re-open for all directions of traffic restoring all access to the businesses impacted by the construction, Boudreau said.

“Once completed the east access of Dairy Queen, the south access to Varsity Mall, the west and east access to Railside Plaza, and the east alley access to the Sylvan Medical Center, Panago Pizza, Clouded Coils, Vape shop, Party Chef, and the Library will all be accessible from the west side of 50 Ave.”

More details on the project are available to view on the engage Sylvan Lake website.

