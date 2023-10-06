Sylvan Lake town office. (File photo)

Rural Renewal Stream is a focus for the Town of Sylvan Lake

The program helps local businesses fill vacant positions

When it comes to supporting businesses in the community, a main focus for the Town of Sylvan Lake is the Rural Renewal Stream program.

Sylvan Lake was approved for the program back in June and is intended to remain in place until 2026.

The Rural Renewal Stream, part of the Alberta Advantage Immigration program, features many benefits to businesses in Sylvan Lake, economic development officer Amanda Mercer said.

“By attracting skilled immigrants, this program helps businesses access a wider pool of talent and expertise. This influx of skilled individuals can bring fresh ideas, innovative thinking and valuable experiences to local businesses fostering growth and development.”

Another thing the program aims to do is address labour shortages businesses in Sylvan Lake have been facing, Mercer added.

“Some businesses have had vacancies for several months. So encouraging immigration to rural areas helps businesses find the workers they need to operate efficiently and effectively.”

However, prior to being allowed to apply for workers through the program, employers must prove that they have been unsuccessful in finding local candidates, Mercer said.

To date, the program has supported over 40 businesses in Sylvan Lake.

More information on the program can be found on the Town of Sylvan Lake website.

 

