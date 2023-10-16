Second annual ‘Halloween Haunt’ event was a success

Over 200 community members went out to attend the event on Oct. 14

Chloe Thompson and Shana Rae Thompson. (photo by Beloved Life Photography and courtesy of Robin Haye)

Homeschooling from the Lake, a local, member-based family enhancement group held its second annual Halloween Haunt at a private acreage in Sylvan Lake.

Over 200 community members came out to attend the event featuring a petting zoo, a spooky/haunted barn, carnival games, candy scramble, face painting, an artist-led paint class, cookie decorating and a hot cocoa stand group event coordinator Robin Haye said.

“We had to close ticket sales due to the number of items we had available or many more would’ve joined.”

For all involved, the activities provided an enjoyable experience.

“My boys had so much fun. I can also officially check petting donkeys off my wish list and it was just as magical as I imagined, I almost cried,” event attendee Kristen Poirier said.

During the event, fundraising was done to go towards the Homeschooling from the Lake organization’s goal of creating Community Hub.

“To date, just under $2,000 has been successfully raised,” Haye said.

While still far from the goal of raising $10,000 until the Community Hub can be opened weekly co-op opportunities for members will be offered at a space in the Alliance Church, Haye added.

“We will continue to invest in ‘our Village’ and have confidence this goal will eventually be achieved.”

More information on the community hub, events and about the organization is available to view on the Home Schooling from the Lake website.

During the Halloween Haunt event there were many activities to participate in. (photo by Beloved Life Photography and courtesy of Robin Haye)

Face painter Page Volkart paints a design on Everly Andrew during the Halloween Haunt event. (photo by Beloved Life Photography and courtesy of Robin Haye)

During the Halloween Haunt event there was a petting zoo with different kinds of animals including a donkey. (photo by Beloved Life Photography and courtesy of Robin Haye)