Central Alberta has been put on a severe thunderstorm watch for Thursday July 9, 2020. (Screengrab-GlobalEdmontonWeather)

Severe thunderstorm warning for Central Alberta

Central Alberta expected to have severe thunderstorms roll through Thursday June 9, 2020.

Central Alberta has been put on a severe thunderstorm watch for Thursday July 9, 2020.

The conditions are favourable for the development strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rainfall.

This afternoon the severe thunderstorm watch has expanded to include: Pigeon Lake, Rimbey, Devon, Drayton Valley, Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail, Stettler, Spruce Grove, Morinville, Mayerthorpe, Evansburg, Westlock, Barrhead, and Athabasca.


Alberta Weather

“Our Community Rocks” garden shares message of hope in Eckville
City of Red Deer now has 3 active COVID-19 cases, Red Deer County has 2

City of Red Deer now has 3 active COVID-19 cases, Red Deer County has 2

Alberta’s central zone has 11 active cases

Sylvan Lake Food Bank fundraiser looking for participants

Brenda Lee Cherry is looking for participants to raise money for the local food bank

46 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Alberta

Province has completed more than 500,000 COVID-19 tests

BRC Finals in Sylvan Lake moved to next November

The Bull Riders Canada Finals has been postponed, and will return to Sylvan Lake in 2021

Charges laid following shooting in Lacombe County

A man turned himself in to Rimbey RCMP after an incident on July 5

Fun and Flowers: Rimbey and Area Love My Garden Tour this July

“Every garden is as unique as the gardener who created them.”

UPDATE: Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating suspicious death in Leduc

Death of Jacob Michael Chitze, 19, ruled a homicide; RCMP seek video of house party altercation.

