Severe thunderstorm warning for Central Alberta

Central Alberta has been put on a severe thunderstorm watch for Thursday July 9, 2020.

The conditions are favourable for the development strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rainfall.

This afternoon the severe thunderstorm watch has expanded to include: Pigeon Lake, Rimbey, Devon, Drayton Valley, Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail, Stettler, Spruce Grove, Morinville, Mayerthorpe, Evansburg, Westlock, Barrhead, and Athabasca.



