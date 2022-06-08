(Metro Creative Connection)

Severe thunderstorm watches issued for areas of central Alberta

As of noon Wednesday, Environment Canada issued several severe thunderstorm watches across areas of central Alberta including Rimbey, Pigeon Lake, Red Deer, Ponoka and Stettler.

According to environment Canada the thunderstorms are expected to hit the foothills this afternoon and move northeast with the risk of severe weather expected to persist into the evening.

They state that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may produce heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and large hail.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall

Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Sylvan Lake artist Jaimie Cooney paints a vibrant 14 feet by 21 feet mural downtown on June 8. “Anytime you can add some colour to the community is a good thing. It gives a voice to people’s ideas,” Cooney said. As part of a contest held by the Sylvan Lake Youth IMPACT (Individuals Making Positive Action and Change Today) Coalition, local teen Trinity Larson’s artwork was chosen as the mural design. Obee’s 2 For 1 Pizza & Pasta has donated their building as a canvas for the mural. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
PHOTO: Sylvan Lake artist paints a mural, beautifies town

Arm wrestlers Curtis Cameron from Ottawa (left) and Ali Hamadiya from Red Deer competed in the June 4 Tork Tournament hosted by the Alberta Armsport Association. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
PHOTOS: Arm wrestlers showcase talents in Sylvan Lake