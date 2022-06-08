Severe thunderstorm watches issued for areas of central Alberta

As of noon Wednesday, Environment Canada issued several severe thunderstorm watches across areas of central Alberta including Rimbey, Pigeon Lake, Red Deer, Ponoka and Stettler.

According to environment Canada the thunderstorms are expected to hit the foothills this afternoon and move northeast with the risk of severe weather expected to persist into the evening.

They state that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may produce heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and large hail.