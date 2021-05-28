Something out of a nightmare: Mayflies take over villages surrounding Pigeon Lake

Residents say that they are seeing a more bugs this year than years past.

The walls have wings at Pigeon Lake.

Residents of the villages and surrounding areas of Pigeon Lake have taken to Facebook to commiserate together about the increase in Mayfly numbers this spring.

Members of the Pigeon Lake Positive Facebook page say that they have seen an increase in Mayflies this year as the small nuisance bugs take over. Posts to the group include homes, vehicles, post-boxes and more being covered in grey masses compiled of millions of the small flies.

Though non-harmful, residents in the area are thankful for the Mayflies’ extremely short lifespan and are looking forward to being able to enjoy their yards and the lake again without being overwhelmed by the bugs.



shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca

