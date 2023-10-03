Students at Ecole HJ Cody High School are collecting tabs for the Lions Club

The tabs collected by the students are given to the Sylvan Lake Lions Club to help a family in need

HJ Cody High School in Sylvan Lake (File photo)

HJ Cody High School in Sylvan Lake (File photo)

A month of the 2023-24 school year has gone by and students at Ecole HJ Cody High School have been busy with many extra-curricular activities.

One of those extra-curricular activities making a return this year is a battle between the classes to collect the most pop-can tabs, HJ Cody teacher Nicole Round said.

“The tabs collected by the students are given to the Sylvan Lake Lions Club to help a family in need.”

While the school has been collecting tabs for a few years, last year was the first year it turned into a competition, Round added.

“The winning class receives prestige, and donuts.”

Another change happening this year is that the tabs will be collected year-round.

“Last year we only collected tabs the second semester and students did an excellent job of bringing tabs from home or collecting them from cans at school. This year we plan to start the competitions in September,” Round said.

With the competition starting in September this year it gives more classes the opportunity to win a prize, she added.

“This year at the end of each quarter we will have a winner.”

There are many ways community members can get involved with the program too, Round said.

“Collecting tabs is an easy way to recycle and help out someone in the community that anyone who uses canned products can contribute to. Community members can collect their tabs and then bring them into the school or directly to the Lions Club.”

 

@sarahbaker
sarah.baker@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sylvanlake

Previous story
The Rocky Peewee Rebels saw victory on the road
Next story
Organization Disability: Accessible by Design hopes to make Sylvan Lake more accessible

Just Posted

Brad Bartko and his wife Jenn Bartko started the organization Disability:Accessible by Design a year and a half ago in order to make the world a better place. (photo from the Disability: Accessible by Design website)
Organization Disability: Accessible by Design hopes to make Sylvan Lake more accessible

Sarah Baker. (File photo)
Raising awareness for breast cancer awareness month

HJ Cody High School in Sylvan Lake (File photo)
Students at Ecole HJ Cody High School are collecting tabs for the Lions Club

The Rocky Peewee Rebels came out victorious in their game against the Olds Huskies. (photo provided by Edward Grzech)
The Rocky Peewee Rebels saw victory on the road