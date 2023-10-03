Students at Ecole HJ Cody High School are collecting tabs for the Lions Club

The tabs collected by the students are given to the Sylvan Lake Lions Club to help a family in need

A month of the 2023-24 school year has gone by and students at Ecole HJ Cody High School have been busy with many extra-curricular activities.

One of those extra-curricular activities making a return this year is a battle between the classes to collect the most pop-can tabs, HJ Cody teacher Nicole Round said.

“The tabs collected by the students are given to the Sylvan Lake Lions Club to help a family in need.”

While the school has been collecting tabs for a few years, last year was the first year it turned into a competition, Round added.

“The winning class receives prestige, and donuts.”

Another change happening this year is that the tabs will be collected year-round.

“Last year we only collected tabs the second semester and students did an excellent job of bringing tabs from home or collecting them from cans at school. This year we plan to start the competitions in September,” Round said.

With the competition starting in September this year it gives more classes the opportunity to win a prize, she added.

“This year at the end of each quarter we will have a winner.”

There are many ways community members can get involved with the program too, Round said.

“Collecting tabs is an easy way to recycle and help out someone in the community that anyone who uses canned products can contribute to. Community members can collect their tabs and then bring them into the school or directly to the Lions Club.”

@sarahbaker

sarah.baker@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sylvanlake