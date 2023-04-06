Students at Our Lady of the Rosary school come together to donate 1,389 food items

The food bank items were given to three different organizations including the Little Free Pantry

Students at Our Lady of the Rosary school came together to collect 1,389 food items which were donated to the Little Free Pantry, the Sylvan Lake Food Bank and the Red Deer Mustard Seed. (photo provided by Nicole Eleniak)

For three days students at Ecole Our Lady of the Rosary School came together in a challenge given by the teachers to fill boxes with non-perishable food items to donate to local charity.

One of the reasons for doing this challenge within three days, teacher Nicole Eleniak told Sylvan Lake News, is because of Lent.

“We chose to do the challenge within three days because there are three core values/parts to Lent; prayer, fasting and giving. We wanted the students to make a connection to the meaning, the purpose and the impact that in a short amount of time, how much good we can do.”

Lent is a Christian tradition which lasts for 40 days in preparation for Easter, Eleniak said.

“During the season of Lent, we reflect on how to love others and demonstrate our faith in our community; we hope to join together as a school community to fill the hearts and bellies of those in need.”

For this exercise it was important to have the whole school involved, Eleniak said.

“We wanted to include our whole school community to join in to help those within our community and surrounding communities during the season of Lent. We want to teach all our students that one simple donation, one simple act, one good deed can make a world of difference.”

A total of 1,389 food bank items were donated and delivered to a variety of places including The Little Free Pantry at the Sylvan Lake municipal library, the Sylvan Lake food bank and the Red Deer Mustard Seed.

“It is pretty incredible and special how we can gather together to help those in need. Our students have some of the biggest hearts,” Eleniak said.

For The Little Free Pantry, these donations have a huge impact library assistant director Jeri Wolf told Sylvan Lake News.

“Community support keeps the Little Free Pantry alive as staff time and availability is often limited. We know that there are families in all of the school communities in town that have had to, or will need to use the pantry. It is great that the school helps support the Little Free Pantry and helps kids understand what being a community helper is all about. It also helps remove the stigma attached to needing the support of resources like the Little Free Pantry.”

With food prices rising the need for the Little Free Pantry has increased, Wolf said.

“Since its inception, the Little Free Pantry has grown in space and scope including the addition of a refrigerator so perishable and frozen items could be added to the pantry. This is an area we struggle to keep stocked as it is in heavy usage. Daily. Eggs, milk, meat and lunch supplies are always sought after. As food prices have been rising, the need for the Little Free Pantry to supplement in homes has grown.”

A list of items the Little Free Pantry is always in need of is available to view on the website with cash donations also being accepted either at the library front desk during open hours or through CanadaHelps at anytime, Wolf said.

“We are lucky to have a supportive community that rises to the challenge every time we ask for donations of food or funds.”

